Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 421,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,744. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

