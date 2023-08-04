Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

