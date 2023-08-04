HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,258,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

