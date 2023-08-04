HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 469,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

