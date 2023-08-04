Head to Head Analysis: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $350.43 million 10.53 $119.82 million ($3.89) -14.88 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.60 $438.65 million $4.15 22.10

Volatility and Risk

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -70.34% -5.94% -3.56% Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,500 displays.

