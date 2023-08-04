Head to Head Contrast: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryman Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Dividends

Profitability

Ryman Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ryman Healthcare pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ryman Healthcare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 5.40% 10.93% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 10.77 U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.82 $32.16 million $2.16 55.21

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Ryman Healthcare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

