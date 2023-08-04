Head-To-Head Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -34.44% 3.08% 0.82% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.50%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.39 -$40.83 million ($1.79) -3.17 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $52.93 0.65

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.