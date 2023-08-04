Head to Head Review: Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF)

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIS and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIS N/A N/A N/A Wipro 12.70% 15.94% 9.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $11.01 billion 2.44 $1.38 billion $0.26 18.87

This table compares TIS and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than TIS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TIS and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIS 0 4 0 0 2.00 Wipro 3 0 1 0 1.50

Wipro has a consensus target price of $4.36, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than TIS.

Summary

Wipro beats TIS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIS

TIS Inc. provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information. The Business Process Management segment offers outsourcing, contact center, and system configuration services, as well as DX support paralleling use of IT solutions. The Financial IT Business segment supports business progress using expert business and operating know-how to the finance industry. The Industrial IT Business segment provides services for client's operations, including projects for members of energy, and processing- and assembly-based manufacturing and engineering sectors, as well as ERP consulting and modernization services to clients. The Regional IT Solutions segment offers IT professional services and collects and develops this know-how as the source of solutions to support efforts to address issues and promote business activities. The company is also involved in the provision of consulting services related to IT management; development of IT systems; and development and maintenance of systems using business packages to address client-side management and business issues, as well as offers on-demand IT resources using SaaS and other categories of cloud computing, including system operation through company-run data centers. In addition, it engages in the sale and maintenance of hardware, such as servers and network equipment, and software. It serves clients in the credit card, banking, insurance and other financial, manufacturing, distribution, service, public, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as IT Holdings Corporation and changed its name to TIS Inc. in July 2016. TIS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

