Head to Head Survey: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Amplitude’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intuit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 10.94 $2.07 billion $7.92 62.75 Amplitude $238.07 million 5.56 -$93.38 million ($0.86) -13.27

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

82.5% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intuit has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81% Amplitude -38.76% -32.40% -22.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 16 0 2.80 Amplitude 0 7 1 0 2.13

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $496.62, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats Amplitude on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.