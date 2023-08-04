Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of HWX stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,999. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$104.21 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6349745 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

