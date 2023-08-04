Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 363,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,097. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $949.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

