Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.89. The stock had a trading volume of 379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,120. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

