Hemington Wealth Management Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,930,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

