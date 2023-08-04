Hemington Wealth Management Has $542,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.64. 2,931,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,746. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.