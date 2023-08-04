Hemington Wealth Management Sells 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 3,246,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
