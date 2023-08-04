Hemington Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

