Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 6th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

HNNA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 19.81%.

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $30,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,663.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 4,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,038,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,006,452.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,233 shares of company stock valued at $139,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

