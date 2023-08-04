Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 3.6%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73). Approximately 35,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 64,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Henry Boot Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £285.33 million, a PE ratio of 852.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.38.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.71), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($35,045.67). Insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

