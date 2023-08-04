Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Herbalife stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 1,952,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 670.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 67,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

