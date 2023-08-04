Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.87

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $174.75 million and approximately $157.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00016450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.98 or 1.00071088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31861506 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.