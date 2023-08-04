HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DINO traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $55.12. 584,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

