HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0030

HI (HI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $410,645.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,053.16 or 1.00043066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00311273 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $426,110.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.