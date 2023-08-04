HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 2.1%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 194,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 456,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.