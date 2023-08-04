Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

