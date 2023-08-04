Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 1,844,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,166. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

