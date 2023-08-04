Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE HCG traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$44.20.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.26. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of C$137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.3500612 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

