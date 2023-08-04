Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

HOOK stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,662. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

