Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -488.87%.

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

