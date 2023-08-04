HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.2%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €72.90 ($80.11) and last traded at €73.40 ($80.66). 8,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.55 ($80.82).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

