Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.69-$1.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.58%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

