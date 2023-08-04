Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.69-$1.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. 2,595,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.58%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

