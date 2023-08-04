Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.5% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 420,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

GPN traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. 734,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

