Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.74. 438,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,310. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

