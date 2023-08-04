Hoylecohen LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

