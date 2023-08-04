Hoylecohen LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 10,755,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033,918. The stock has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

