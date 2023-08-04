Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 493,146 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.21. 434,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

