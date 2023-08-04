Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $232.55. 745,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,465. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.42. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.