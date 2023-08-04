Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 116 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $340,686,000 after purchasing an additional 206,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $354,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.73. 1,339,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,729. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

