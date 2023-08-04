Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.23. 533,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,780. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.