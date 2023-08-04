Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned 0.44% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 693,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

