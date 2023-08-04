Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie Announces Dividend

NYSE:ABBV remained flat at $149.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,620,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

