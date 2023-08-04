Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $86.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.43.

HUBG stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

