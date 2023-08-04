Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.23. 329,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,672. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,784,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

