HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.70 and a 200-day moving average of $447.23. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

