HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.69. 1,210,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.23. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

