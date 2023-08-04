HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $604.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $604.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.26.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,102. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.70 and its 200 day moving average is $447.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.