Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HURN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,075,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

