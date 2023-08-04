Hyatt Hotels Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. 99,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $68,934,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

