Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) rose 27.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Hydromer Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

