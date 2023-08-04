I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.76. 157,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 400,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.